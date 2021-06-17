Is Manifest new tonight on NBC? Is there a chance at a season 4?







Is Manifest new tonight on NBC? After the shocking ending to season 3, we definitely understand having a thirst for more!

This is where we wish we had some good news to pass along but unfortunately, that’s just not the case. Not only is there no new episode of Manifest on the air tonight, but there’s a good chance that you won’t see any more episodes ever. Since the two-hour finale aired NBC decided to cancel the high-concept drama starring Josh Dallas, and now studio Warner Bros. TV is doing what they can in order to find a new home elsewhere.

We know that there are fan campaigns out there to get more episodes but, as of this writing, there is no one suitor that is standing head and shoulders above the pack. Netflix makes some sense given that they recently acquired the first two seasons of the show and they’ve performed rather well on the service; meanwhile, Hulu has season 3 at the moment. Both of these services could be a viable contender for more new episodes; if not them, HBO Max does have a substantial connection to Manifest in that they both have ties to Warner Bros. behind the scenes.

At the moment, there is no clear timeline as to when Manifest has to be picked up at another network; personally, we think we will see most of the process play out over the next month or so. Eventually, the cast and crew here will need to find other jobs, so there is a sense of urgency to get some sort of deal done sooner rather than later. They could still find a way to bring the show back down the road, but it’s substantially more difficult when actors have other commitments and you have to schedule around them.

For now, let’s all continue to cross our fingers…

Do you think that Manifest season 4 can still happen somewhere?

