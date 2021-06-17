The Blacklist season 8 finale video: Who is Reddington? Identity reveal?







As we prepare for The Blacklist season 8 finale on NBC next week, you better be prepared for even more answers. Or, at the very least that’s what they are trying to make us believe.

Tonight, Elizabeth Keen got the truth about why The Blacklist was started, and how everything was a means to ensure that she was safe for the entirety of her life. It was born in some ways out of love, as out-there as that may seem.

The promo did not offer too much more in the way of clues on who Reddington really is, but they had no problem sending us down a road where it looks as though answers are coming! That very thought alone excites us tremendously. There are a few different theories out there. It doesn’t feel like it’s possible that he is the real Reddington anymore, as that man did, in fact, die in the fire. Meanwhile, it doesn’t seem like he is Ilya. The Katarina theory almost feels TOO obvious.

What the promo does suggest is that Reddington’s story is full of “ambition and hope,” but also a plethora of other emotions. We think that he clearly had to care about Katarina on some level to accept taking on this role — otherwise, why do it? Why give up your whole life for this? There needs to be a LOT of reasons behind his choice, and hopefully this story will offer some of those plus a compelling exit for Megan Boone and a tease for what season 9 could be.

