Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 17 video: Snooki’s back







Entering Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 17, have no fear: Snooki is back around the group again! There is a lot of fun that’s going to come from this, but we also can’t ignore some of what’s happened in the past.

For a little bit more on some of this, check out the sneak peek below! Snooki and The Situation reunited after so much time apart, and she made it clear that she wanted to come back to be there for some of Mike’s big milestones. This whole decision represented her making a choice based on her Shore family more so than trying to avoid her past drama with Angelina. The latter’s relationship with Chris is seemingly falling apart, and Mike decides to give Snooki the low-down on what’s been going on.

Snooki’s response to all of it is understandably a little bit of frustration. It was the whole Angelina – Chris wedding that kicked off the longstanding feud in the first place, and now there is this feeling that it was all more or less for nothing. That’s a hard thing to accept and deal with, and we hope that these two women have a chance to talk things out before too long.

Ultimately, Snooki doesn’t seem TOO concerned with missing so much time with the rest of her friends — she recognizes that there are people in your life who can stay close to, even if you don’t see them for long stretches. Sometimes, there is just that natural chemistry, and there certainly is between her and some of her fellow roomies. There are very few other people who can EVER relate to some of what she’s gone through over the years on this show.

