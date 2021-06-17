The Blacklist season 8 episode 21: Raymond Reddington tells the truth







Before tonight’s The Blacklist season 8 episode 21 even aired, we saw all sorts of frantic promotion promising big reveals. This would be the time when the veil was lifted on a NUMBER of big things. Take, for example, Raymond Reddington’s thirty-year project, and why it was so important to keep secrets from Liz as a means of protecting her.

So was it really necessary to hide so many secrets? Were there a few other bits and pieces of information we didn’t expect? Consider this article your source of updates throughout this article, with almost every single thing clouded by the news that Megan Boone would be leaving the show (and her role of Liz) at the end of the season. That speeds up the process of sharing some info a little, right?

To get some more video discussion all about Boone’s exit from the show/why it’s happened, we suggest that you watch below! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube! That is where we will post a full review after tonight’s episode aired.

Entering this episode, we tried to put ourselves in a position where we could be accepting of almost any explanation — the only thing we wanted was for it to make sense to the story that we’ve seen so far.

