SEAL Team season 5: When could first Paramount+ episodes air?







In case you haven’t heard, there is going to be a SEAL Team season 5 coming out later this year. With that being said, some of the plans around it are a little bit complicated, to put it mildly.

Just like we’ve seen ever since the beginning, the kick-off for SEAL Team is going to be coming on CBS this fall. It will air in a new timeslot on Sunday nights, but you will get a chance to see the latest missions featuring David Boreanaz and the rest of the cast on the linear network.

Once you get a few episodes in, though, everything is going to change. The remaining season 5 episodes will move over to the exclusive home of Paramount+, which will allow the show to venture a little bit darker and take on a wide array of different stories than what we saw before. It could also get longer episodes, which definitely is something worth being excited for.

So at what point will the show make the move over? There is no premiere date for SEAL Team on Paramount+ as of yet, but we would go ahead and circle either late October or early November on your calendar. We think that CBS is going to want at least a small chunk of new episodes to air there in the fall, and they will also want to make a pretty seamless transition away from where they are. The whole goal is to use some of the CBS airings to chart a course for what else will be coming at the streaming service.

We know that there is an inherent risk with SEAL Team moving to a new home at this point in its run; yet, it could be worth it. This may be the only way to ensure that it stays on the air, whether it be now or in the long-term. We do still understand those who don’t want to play extra money to watch things; that could be the biggest thing holding the show back.

