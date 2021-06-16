Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight, June 16?







Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight? Are we still right in the thick of an extended hiatus? If you come into this article posing these questions, we’re absolutely happy to lend a helping hand.

The first thing that we do have to do here, though, is hand out some of the bad news: Unfortunately, there is no new episode of any of these shows coming on the air, whether it be tonight or at any other point in the near future. It’s not all that hard to pin down the reasoning why, as all of them are currently on hiatus! The official finales aired at the end of May and we’re now left in this place of limbo where we’re left to do little other than wonder what the future holds.

As of the time of this writing, filming has not kicked off for any of these shows — it’s our hope for now that we’ll see things kick off next month, as there is a lot of work still to be done. There’s at least one big crossover potentially coming, and that’s without thinking about resolution to any of the biggest cliffhangers. Remember that at the end of this past season Chicago Med lost a couple of series regulars. Meanwhile, Chicago Fire left a number of their big characters in jeopardy and it remains to be seen what the future is going to hold for Voight on Chicago PD. Did he learn anything at all from the big reform-based storyline that defined this season?

Even though we’re without new episodes for the next few months, there is a lot to celebrate still within the One Chicago world. Take, for example, the fact that these shows are so successful that they are inspiring other network plans! NBC is now doing a lineup of Law & Order that is similar to what we’re seeing here, whereas CBS is now looking to do a three-hour block of FBI. Really, there are nine hours a week of shows produced by Wolf that are all technically in the same universe.

