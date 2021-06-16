AGT: World Taekwondo Demonstration Team gets Golden Buzzer!







Entering tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode, we knew that Terry Crews would be handing down a Golden Buzzer. The question still remained: Who would it be? The only real clue that we had was that it would be an act that was totally unique — it wasn’t going to be the same sort of performer who usually gets this sort of spotlight. Meet World Taekwondo Demonstration Team.

We have technically seen a number of acts in this vein over the years, so we were of course curious as to what would make them stand out. That’s what the performance tonight looked to deliver! (Before we get into anything, once again America’s Got Talent spoiled themselves by teasing Terry’s buzzer and this act early on — we knew that the moment was coming the moment that The Misfit got off the stage.)

Here’s when we knew they would be great beyond just getting the buzzer: When they were invited to the Olympics but couldn’t do it because of the virus. They have performers from all over the world and they were athletic, disciplined, and ready to make the most of this opportunity. Some of the stunts were incredible! It may be the most impressive acts of this type we’ve ever seen. Terry was clearly blown away, and he said that he respected what they did more than anything else. We are talking about a guy who is a former athlete himself, so he can relate to the challenge and the struggle for sure.

Ultimately, if they didn’t get this Golden Buzzer it would’ve been a travesty. There’s no reason they shouldn’t get it when you consider the totality of what they did.

So how far can they go? It’s really a measure of America’s perception of their talent! There’s no denying anything that they bring to the table skill-wise. They could easily win if they can at least match the skill and precision that they showed off tonight.

I have never ever seen anything like this in my life! It’s about courage, confidence and respect! It was INCREDIBLE! There was no way @WorldTaekwondo1 was leaving that stage without my golden buzzer! 🎉 #AGT pic.twitter.com/RBkbh2gjWE — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 16, 2021

