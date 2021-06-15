FBI season 4: Will we get FBI: Most Wanted crossover event?







As we prepare for FBI season 4, should we also prepare ourselves for an epic crossover event? We would understand the natural curiosity here for multiple reasons.

Take, for starters, the simple fact that we were so short on these big events for much of last season. Due to the global health crisis, almost every major show out there had to shut down the idea of visiting sets other than their own. It was too risky even with all of the virus protocols in place, and the goal was to reduce contact as much as possible.

Luckily, it does seem like some of that could be changing moving into the new season. TV Insider has already noted that there could be an epic crossover early on during FBI season 4, one that could also feature FBI: Most Wanted and brand-new series FBI: International. It’s a way to help launch the new show, and it makes sense that CBS and executive producer Dick Wolf would want that. After all, this is a tried-and-true key to success here. NBC, for example, used Chicago Fire in order to launch Chicago PD, and from there the two shows worked to launch Chicago Med. Heck, earlier this year we saw Law & Order: SVU serve as a setup for Law & Order: Organized Crime — these two shows are some of the only ones to make any crossovers at all work in this current era.

We wouldn’t be shocked if there is more than one FBI crossover over the coming season. While it’s not something that should happen with regularity (we want these to feel like special events), it makes logical sense that these teams would work together on occasion. It’s also a fun chance to explore different dynamics featuring various team members.

