Superman & Lois episode 11 spoilers: Time to reminisce?

What in the world does that mean? We do think that there’s a chance for some introspection on the part of some characters — it may also be needed based on what Clark discovers. Go ahead and consider this one of those episodes that tilts the show very much on its axis. For a little more insight on that, just take a look at the full Superman & Lois episode 11 synopsis below:

GREGORY SMITH (“EVERWOOD”) DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) makes a startling discovery about Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Inde Navarette, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star (#111). The episode was directed by Gregory Smith and written by Adam Brent Fletcher. Original airdate 6/22/2021. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without subscription, log-in or authentication required.

By the time we get close to the end of this episode, we’re imagining already that we will be left with questions about Edge — big ones. One of the things that always leads to us being curious is when a network hands out such a short synopsis for what lies ahead. That typically means that they are hiding something, and Superman & Lois has done a good job at building up some of the stakes around Clark over time.

