





Is America’s Got Talent new tonight on NBC? Are you going to see some great auditions on the air before long? If you come into this piece with questions, we’re glad to lend a helping hand.

Let’s kick this piece off, though, by allowing you to breathe a sigh of relief: There IS a new episode of the show on the air tonight. With that being said, though, you’re going to be waiting for a little while in order to see it. Because of some pre-Olympic coverage tonight, the talent competition will be starting at 10:00 p.m. Eastern. That means that there will be fewer auditions than normal, but still a chance to have a little bit of fun.

Because of the shorter run time + the later timeslot, we wouldn’t be surprised if there is no Golden Buzzer revealed tonight. We’ve already seen the choices for Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, but otherwise, the rest are still a mystery. Auditions will be continuing for many more weeks beyond this one, so don’t fret if there is no Golden Buzzer moment tonight.

For the time being, America’s Got Talent remains one of summer’s biggest shows and it’s for that reason that NBC shouldn’t be worried too much about the delay in tonight’s episode. They certainly know that they’re going to get viewers and don’t have too much to worry about in that department. What they need to hope for instead is that this season delivers a few more viral acts and can get them some more headlines beyond just their core demographic. Beyond whatever their reach may be, this is a show that does not always produce talent that generates headlines after the fact. We do need more of that!

No matter who performs tonight, rest assured that we will be there to capture some of the most-memorable moments.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates on America’s Got Talent right now

What do you want to see on tonight’s new episode of America’s Got Talent?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around to score some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







