





Want to know the fall premiere dates for The Flash season 8, All American season 4, and a number of other shows at The CW? Rest assured, we’re here to help you within this piece!

Today, the network wasted no time in getting some of these dates out there. They became the first major broadcaster to make their schedule intentions clear, and it’s a pretty interesting, balanced lineup by and large. While there are some shows that are kicking off in their standard mid-October timeframe, others are being saved until a little bit later. That may be due to production concerns, or simply because shows are airing so much later in the summer than usual — an aftereffect of the global health crisis.

Be sure to check out all of the known premiere dates below — just remember that all times listed are Eastern and check your own time-zone listings according.

Friday, October 1

8:00 – Penn & Teller: Fool Us

Friday, October 8

9:00 – Nancy Drew season 3

Saturday, October 9

8:00 – Whose Line Is It Anyway?

9:00 – World’s Funniest Animals

Remember that for the first time in recent memory, The CW is broadcasting original shows on Saturdays — will they actually be able to make a dent on television’s long-dormant night? Time will tell.

Sunday, October 10

8:00 – Legends of the Hidden Temple

9:00 – Killer Camp

If you haven’t heard, Legends of the Hidden Temple is an adult-oriented version of the super-popular (and super-awesome) game show that aired on Nickelodeon so many years ago.

Wednesday, October 13

8:00 – Legends of Tomorrow season 7

9:00 – Batwoman season 3

Thursday, October 14

9:00 – Legacies season 3

Monday, October 25

8:00 – All American season 4

9:00 – 4400 (new series)

Thursday, October 28

8:00 – Walker season 2

Thursday, November 16

8:00 – The Flash season 8

9:00 – Riverdale season 6

Remember…

There are a lot of other shows set for midseason that do not have premiere dates as of yet, whether than be Superman & Lois, Dynasty, or Kung Fu. More information will come out in due time.

What intrigues you the most about The CW’s fall schedule at this given moment?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you check that out, remember to stick around to get some additional insight all about the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







