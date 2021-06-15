The Blacklist season 9: How will it work without Megan Boone as Liz?







We know that The Blacklist season 9 is going to happen at NBC, but what will it look like without Megan Boone’s Liz?

At this point, it’s clear that the show has a lot to work out. The news of Megan’s exit was first reported earlier today, and that means that there’s going to be a HUGE pivot behind-the-scenes in order to keep this story going.

Think about it like this: From the very beginning, the main narrative push of The Blacklist has been trying to unravel the mystery surrounding Liz and Reddington’s relationship. Why did he surrender himself to the FBI, demanding that he only speak with her? Why has he been hiding the truth from her for so long? The final episodes this season will offer answers but now, there is added pressure in order to set the stage for what’s next.

Given that there hasn’t been any other news around the remainder of the show’s cast, we tend to think that the Task Force will still be involved. With that, the story could shift over to Reddington working with Cooper and others to take down threats, while maybe unraveling a new mystery that is independent of Liz. Maybe the stretch of episodes this season without Boone was meant to be a test run for what we are getting to see moving forward.

Odds are, the writers have some plan — apparently, we’ve been building towards Boone’s exit for some time now. We’ll just have to see what that plan looks like.

What do you think The Blacklist season 9 is going to look like without Megan Boone?

