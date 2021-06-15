Manifest season 4: Could it be revived at Netflix, somewhere else?







Overnight, the shocking news came in that Manifest was canceled at NBC — but is there hope still for a season 4 elsewhere? We have a few things to get into here.

Let’s start with this: In a new post on Twitter, creator Jeff Rake confirmed that there is a push already to find the show another home. Warner Bros. TV will likely go around to a number of suitors pitching the future of the story, and we do think there are some promising avenues already.

We should start by saying this: We recognize how it’s a go-to for so many people to demand that Netflix picks up their show after it is canceled elsewhere. Sometimes, it can feel a little obvious and worthy of eye-rolls especially since Netflix doesn’t pick up canceled shows anywhere near as often as people think that they do — they just have a few high-profile examples in between Arrested Development, Designated Survivor, and Lucifer. Sometimes, there are better places to go when you’re looking for a revival and Netflix can also be rather quick to cancel shows themselves.

Here is the good news, in this situation: A Manifest pickup at Netflix does actually make some sense. The first two seasons arrived on the streaming service recently and over the weekend, the show surged to #1 in the United States. Clearly, there are viewers over there interested in watching the show and seeing what’s next — Netflix doesn’t reveal if people who watched one episode stuck around for the rest so when it comes to their own metrics it’s a mystery to viewers.

One other thing worth noting here is that there is a good relationship between WBTV and Netflix, even if technically Warner Bros. has a rival streaming service in HBO Max. Lucifer, Longmire, and Fuller House are three great examples of Warner Bros. hits that did really well as Netflix original properties; it could benefit all parties to keep that going, and Manifest is the sort of show that does lend itself to binge-watching.

If not Netflix…

HBO Max does make a good bit of sense studio-wise, and we’d look towards either them or NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service. Yet, we don’t know why they wouldn’t have just announced a Peacock pickup rather than a cancellation, if that was the case.

