Why is Megan Boone leaving The Blacklist after season 8?

Let’s get into the news itself first. The reveal of Megan’s exit was first shared over at Deadline, and it looks as though Liz Keen the character will have her story wrapped up at the end of the season 8 finale airing on June 23.

Now, we can get into the reasoning behind it. The site noted that this was a “mutual” decision on all parties, and from Megan’s perspective, this could have been an opportunity to do other things. As rewarding as it may be playing a character like Liz for so many years, it was also a polarizing role. She routinely received backlash online for her character’s actions and at some point, we imagine that this took a toll. Meanwhile, for NBC and studio Sony, there may have been a desire to still continue doing the show, and while we can’t imagine them wanting to lose their female lead, this could open up some other possibilities. It may also cut back on some of their costs with one person from the cast gone.

With Megan’s exit, James Spader, Diego Klattenhoff, and Harry Lennix are now the only remaining original series regulars. (Amir Arison was a part of season 1, but was not promoted until season 2 to regular status.)

What do you think about the news that Megan Boone is leaving The Blacklist?

