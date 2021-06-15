The Bachelorette episode 3 spoilers: Karl, Thomas causing Katie drama







Want to get a sense of what’s ahead on The Bachelorette episode 3 next week? Well, there’s more drama for Thomas and Karl in particular.

On tonight’s new episode, we saw Karl make the rather-questionable decision to “blow up the house” by spreading all sorts of rumors about guys being there for the right reasons. He didn’t know if any of them were true, but just the mere speculation got her understandably upset. Why do this?

Based on the preview that aired tonight, Karl is going to keep doing his thing and seems to have no problem doing it. He thinks that this brand of honesty is helpful, when really it’s just causing her undue stress. We hope that he just gets eliminated, but there’s no guarantee that is going to happen. We just feel like we had enough useless drama on Matt James’ season and there’s no real reason to continue it now.

So who else is going to be in the hot seat? Think Thomas, who could very well be there “for the wrong reasons” if we’re to believe some of the new allegations that are raised. The real truth is that a TON of these guys are there for fame, and it’s not just limited to one or two. It’s okay if you are, but you also need to be there for love and show a real interest! That has to be the top priority if this whole experience is going to work out; if you’re too transparent about Instagram followers or being The Bachelor, no one is going to like you.

