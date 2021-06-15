Cruel Summer finale spoilers: How will it all go down at court?







Want to get a sense of what’s coming on the Cruel Summer finale? Tuesday’s episode entitled “Hostile Witness” is right around the corner. It’s going to be dramatic, twisted, and it could leave you even gasping for air.

For most of this episode, the focus will be on the trial. You will hear what Kate and Jeannette have to say, and you will see hopefully some sort of outcome on the other side. This show has caused a lot of debate from the very start, and you will see perspective become an enormous part of the story within its final hour. At this point, it’s rather difficult to even know how it is going to end other than at a place that will generate more conversation.

Below, we have the full Cruel Summer finale synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

Kate and Jeannette’s worlds collide as the court date arrives, finally forcing the two young women to answer the question on everyone’s mind, but the answer comes with a price that not everyone can pay.

Probably the most frustrating part of the finale right now is simply not knowing whether or not there is going to be a second season down the road. We know what the ratings are for the first season so far, but what makes things frustrating is that so much of the future for Freeform shows at this point depends heavily on digital ratings and streams. We’ll have to wait and see what some of the numbers are moving forward, but in the end, we’re sure that there will be people who WANT more after the fact.

Hopefully, Freeform will give us some answers on what’s next for Cruel Summer sooner rather than later. For the time being, though, just be prepared for an eventful finale.

