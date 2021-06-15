Batwoman season 2 episode 18 (finale) spoilers: First look at ‘Power’







Batwoman season 2 episode 18 is going to be airing on Sunday, June 27, and it goes without saying that it will be important. How can it not be given that this is the season finale?

Now, we know already that there is a season 3 renewal over at The CW and because of that, there isn’t anything to worry about when it comes to the long-term future. Of course, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t high stakes. We’ve learned already that this will be the episode where Luke becomes Batwing; not only that, but we’ve got a good sense already that a showdown involving Black Mask and Batwoman herself is right around the corner. There is a lot to tie together here, but also a chance for an epic cliffhanger at the same time.

Just be sure to watch this one live — if you don’t, there’s a good chance that you will be stuck getting spoiled about something online.

Below, you can see the full Batwoman season 2 episode 18 synopsis with a few more details all about what’s coming:

SEASON FINALE – In the Batwoman season finale, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) questions her place as the city’s hero as she, Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang) and Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy) must join forces when Black Mask (guest star Peter Outerbridge) instigates chaos in the Gotham streets. Meanwhile, Alice’s attempt to rescue her sister means another encounter with Circe (guest star Wallis Day). In an epic standoff, unexpected alliances and transformations will upend Gotham as we know it. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Caroline Dries (#218). Original airdate 6/27/21. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

