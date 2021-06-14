Fear the Walking Dead season 7: Will the show stick to anthology format?







We know that a Fear the Walking Dead season 7 is coming after the events of last night’s finale, which is great news for those who want more of the aftermath of the missile storyline. The good news is that most of the main characters (save for Dakota) made it through the finale in one piece; yet, we also do wonder what the story will look like moving forward. How much with the blast linger, is there one central adversary, and will the CRM helicopter lead to a larger presence from the group?

It’s going to be hard to get specific answers on some of the aforementioned questions over the next few weeks. Yet, we can at least get a sense of how the show will look. Fear the Walking Dead is going to continue the anthology push it established in season 6, which means more of a focus on the individuals and less about trying to throw everyone into a big group. While this may be frustrating for those who appreciate those bigger episodes larger in scale, there’s no doubt that we’re coming off of one of the better seasons — save for the lack of Alicia near the end.

In confirming their plans for the structure of season 7, here is what co-showrunner Ian B. Goldberg had to say to Entertainment Weekly:

I can say that we were very excited about the new form the show took in the anthology format in season 6, with telling more concentrated characters’ stories. That will continue into season 7. We will continue to tell the show in that structure, and in that format. That excites us, because like in season 6, we’re going to get to see a variety of different kinds of stories, different tones, different worlds within the episodes themselves, and we’ve been really happy with how that’s been going so far. Look forward to sharing it.

What this format does is get you a little more invested in how everyone is thinking and feeling — while it may take more time to get from point A to point B, at least a number of these moments feel more earned. Take, for example, Strand getting back to more of his self-serving ways. We just have to prepare ourselves for more long gaps without seeing certain characters; such is the way of things in the Fear the Walking Dead world now.

Related – When could season 7 end up premiering?

What do you most want to see on Fear the Walking Dead season 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you take a look at that, stick around for other news. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







