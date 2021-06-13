Fear the Walking Dead season 7 premiere date hopes at AMC







Following the finale, what can you expect in terms of a Fear the Walking Dead season 7 premiere date at AMC? As you would imagine, we have a few things to talk through here.

First and foremost, it’s valuable to remind you that there IS a Fear the Walking Dead season 7 coming! That was first confirmed at the network a good while ago, so you’ve never had to worry all that much about the future here. Instead, we’ve been left to wonder when the show is coming back.

One of the good things that we can confirm right now is that you won’t be stuck waiting TOO long to learn about when the series is coming back. A recent teaser at the network made it clear that new episodes will be coming this fall, so that means that we could see new episodes anywhere from September through October. We wouldn’t be shocked if this show ends up being paired up with The Walking Dead itself, given that it would enable it to generate better ratings — also, we still aren’t ruling out the possibility of there being some sort of crossover between the two eventually. We don’t think that anything is going to be rushed, but it would be nice after both shows have existed for so long.

As for what we want to see in Fear the Walking Dead season 7, we’d love a more prominent story for Alicia given that she felt somewhat sidelined at the end of season 6. Meanwhile, we’d also love to see Strand remain ambiguous, and Morgan eventually find a way to get some element of peace and stability. The guy has been yearning for some of that ever since the days of The Walking Dead proper!

