





Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? If you’re interested in getting an answer to that question, or a look ahead, we’ve got you covered!

So where do we starting things off here? Well, let’s keep it simple: We’ve got some bad news. There is no new episode of The Good Doctor tonight. As for the reasoning why, it’s pretty darn simple: We’re coming off the season finale! That episode offered up a good bit of closure to the key stories of the season, and also gave us a good bit to look forward to — think in terms of Shaun and Lea being engaged or Park and Morgan finally admitting that they are in love with each other. (There is also the sad reminder that Claire is no longer going to be a part of the show, which will lead to some very different dynamics next season.)

At the moment, the plan is for The Good Doctor season 5 to premiere on ABC at some point later this fall. There is no specific premiere date as of yet, but that’s something that should be announced during the summer. The writers are already at work trying to formulate the stories that they want to tell next, and filming will be taking place throughout the coming months.

So is there a chance that season 5 will be the final season on the network? Nothing is 100% confirmed as of yet, but we personally think there’s a lot more story to tell here! It’s one of the most-watched shows all over the world and there’s always going to be an appetite for smart, character-driven medical dramas. This is one of those tried-and-true formats that absolutely has withstood the test of time over the years.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 5?

Are you sad that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, be sure to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







