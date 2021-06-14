Yellowstone season 4 premiere date: Ruling out other possibilities







We’ve speculated over the past couple of weeks about some potential Yellowstone season 4 premiere dates at Paramount Network. Now, we’re able to hand over another dose of facts.

This week, more details were revealed about the upcoming schedule and with that, we now have further confirmation that Yellowstone will not be premiering in the month of June — provided that it is still airing on Sundays. Paramount Network has debuted their schedule through Sunday, June 27, and there is no mention of Yellowstone on there at all. This is a real bummer, given that this is the first year since launch that new episodes did not start out in this particular month.

Beyond that, we don’t think it takes a ratings expert to know that the show won’t be premiering the following Sunday. It’s July 4! There is no reason for the network to damage itself by airing its first episode on a major holiday when people are off doing other things. With this in mind, Sunday, July 11 is the earliest you can expect new episodes, though given that the Olympics start on July 23, it’s very-well possible that the network will just wait until that is over to start airing new installments.

Remember that in the end, it’s the network, as opposed to the cast and crew or even the show’s social-media team, who make some of these decisions. We’re talking here about one of the biggest shows on all of basic cable! They will not be rushed into premiering it until they’ve figured out the best possible spot to generate good ratings.

