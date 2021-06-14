The Morning Show season 2 premiere date, trailer revealed







The Morning Show season 2 is coming to Apple TV+ — you’re just going to be waiting a while to see it.

Today, the streaming service confirmed that on Friday, September 17, you are going to have a chance to see new episodes. Alex’s departure from the show, coupled with the pressure to get her back, could be one of the central narrative pushes. This shouldn’t be much of a surprise, given the fact that so much about morning-media revolves around appearance. You need to make viewers at home feel comfortable and happy, as though they are watching a group of people who are close friends.

Of course, the environment behind-the-scenes at this show is anything but cheerful, which was one of the main threads of the first go-around.

So what will be different this season? For starters, there’s another big name joining Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in Julianna Margulies! The former Good Wife star is appearing as Laura Peterson, a new anchor who could try to stabilize the set after the big reveals at the end of season 1. Given how top-notch the casting for this show tends to be, we imagine that getting Margulies on board will bring things to yet another level.

We’re sure that for Apple TV+, they are more than eager to get The Morning Show back on the service. They are still a relatively-new streaming service and this can be considered easily their flagship show. Unfortunately, the global health crisis made it hard to deliver the second season as early as they would have liked. Luckily, the entirety of the season should be available before we get to the end of the year.

