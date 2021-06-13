The Orville season 3: Is there hope for premiere date this year?







We know that there are shows out there that have been on very long hiatuses, but The Orville is near the top of the list. It’s been over two years now since the season 2 finale aired on Fox, and since that time, quite a bit has changed. The series is now on Hulu, and filming’s been forced to go through all sorts of delays due to the global health crisis.

(If you did not know, The Orville faced bigger roadblocks to production because of all of its makeup / prosthetic work — it’s harder to keep cast and crew members separate given the specific nature of this production.)

As of right now, we can tell you that filming is still happening on the show, so we’re at least not at a point where everything is totally stalled out. This is just a show that takes a long time to shoot, plus also a long time to put together after the fact due to the special effects. Because people have been waiting so long already, everyone wants to make things perfect.

If we were to start to project things forward on a premiere date, we’d say that the odds are low that it comes back this summer — there is no news about it as of yet, plus (as mentioned) filming is still going on! A start date this fall, however, feels more likely. The folks behind the scenes at the show’s Twitter are telling fans that it is coming back “soon” — that can be a relative term, but we like to think “soon” doesn’t mean longer than seven or so months from now. We personally are hopeful we’ll see at least some episodes this year. It’s a benefit for Hulu to do that, especially if they want there to be a season 4. We’d love to be able to discuss that further but, for now, we’ll just be happy to see season 3! Can’t get too far ahead of ourselves here…

In the end, we know that viewers are eager for news. Just know that we’re right there with you…

Related – Be sure to get some other updates when it comes to The Orville

When do you want to see The Orville season 3 premiere on Hulu?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







