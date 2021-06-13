Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, June 13?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? For those of you who are eager to get an answer, we’ve got that within!

Luckily, the news that we have today is good on multiple fronts. There will be a new episode coming on tonight, and beyond just that, we’re going to see it in its standard 11:00 p.m. Eastern start time. Now that two of HBO’s dramas in Mare of Easttown and The Nevers are over, that has opened the door for a little more of a traditional schedule for the late-night series.

As for what’s going to be discussed tonight, this will obviously be a situation where we have to wait and see. You could see a few minutes at least about the G7 Summit, or some of the other big political topics of the day. Even though the current-events climate is a little less intense than it was a few years ago, Oliver’s show is still finding time to put a focus on it still.

The main segment is where things flutter a little bit more into the realm of the unknown. These are intentionally unpredictable, though all of them have a tendency to draw a great deal of attention. Last week’s segment on Asian Americans has generated more than three million views on YouTube as of this writing, as have the majority of his regular segments all year.

For those wondering, the biggest segment of Last Week Tonight so far this year is his piece on Tucker Carlson, which has generated more than 11 million views so far. That’s one of the reasons why the show likely devoted the time to it that they did — it was a subject that would generate a great deal of attention, and there was also a lot of backstory to dive into there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Last Week Tonight right now

What do you think we’re going to be seeing on Last Week Tonight coming up?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some additional insight. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







