Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 7 spoilers: Back to season 6?







As you brace yourself for Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 7 on The CW next week, prepare for a different sort of time travel.

It’s certainly true that we’ve seen this show jump around in time just about every week — yet, rarely do the Legends visit their own timeline. There are rules against this, largely because the ripple effects are huge. We got a good sense of this already over on The Flash when Barry Allen activated Flashpoint; here, something equally crazy COULD happen.

What’s at the center of this story? It’s rather simple: The Legends deciding that they are better off going back to the period of the season 6 finale to keep Sara from being abducted. They’re at a point here where clearly, they feel like this is a better outcome — even if it does come with its fair share of risks. The synopsis gives you a better sense of that:

BACK IN TIME – With Ava (Jes Macallan) a wreck, Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) the Legends make a last-ditch effort to keep Sara (Caity Lotz) from being abducted in the first place, even knowing that it will alter the timeline. Sara grapples with what she has just discovered about herself but is also shocked when Rory (Dominic Purcell) finds her on the mystery planet. With no time to spare, Sara, Mick and Gary (Adam Tsekham) devise a plan to help defeat Bishop (guest star Raffi Barsoumian). Meanwhile, Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) envisions what her life would be like if she hadn’t joined the Legends. Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Matt Ryan and Olivia Swann also star. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Mark Bruner (607). Original airdate 6/20/2021.

Clearly, this episode has a lot of different influences, whether it be time-travel stories to It’s a Wonderful Life with the Spooner story. Will it all come together when the dust settles? That’s what we still have to figure out at present.

