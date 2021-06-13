NCIS: Los Angeles season 13: Can we expect big stories for Deeks?







We’re going to be waiting for a long time still in order to see NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 — that much is abundantly clear. Yet, as we await the show coming back, why not take some to discuss a few familiar faces?

For the sake of this article, we have a chance to spotlight none other than recently-minted investigator Marty Deeks, played by none other than Eric Christian Olsen. He’s coming off of a great season 12, one where he made the transition over to NCIS and faced a vulnerable struggle as he and Kensi tried to conceive. That is something that is still ongoing as we enter season 13, and we think finding happiness for the two of them should be near the top of the priority list.

We do appreciate NCIS: LA taking its time and showing some legitimate struggle for Deeks and Kensi here. There are couples all over the world who go through these struggles to have a baby and they can relate to some of their pain. We’d love for season 13 to be the chance the two start to see more light here, whether it be through a pregnancy or an adoption. Both options have been discussed here and there, and led to some wonderfully vulnerable moments. This is some of where Olsen and Daniela Ruah shine the most.

Beyond Deeks and Kensi as a couple, we’d love to also see Deeks utilize his new role even more. Why not give us more of what makes an investigator different than a special agent? The job title alone suggests old-fashioned mysteries, and we do think the writers could lean into that more given that so much of NCIS: Los Angeles tends to be action-heavy. It’d also be fun to see him work more with characters like Rountree and Fatima, as a lot of cast members were separate for big chunks of season 12 due to the virus.

Finally, why not give us more of a face-off with Deeks, Kessler, and Kensi? We know that something more has to be happening here eventually…

Related – Be sure to score some other news on NCIS: Los Angeles season 13, including updates on what could be next for Callen

What do you want to see ahead for Deeks on NCIS: Los Angeles season 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you take a look at that, be sure to stick around for some further updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







