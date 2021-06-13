Dexter season 9: Don’t expect a Julie Benz appearance in any form







At this point, we’re still waiting to see who from seasons past will be a part of Dexter season 9 — after all, there will be surprises!

Yet, one thing you can not expect is an appearance from former cast member Julie Benz, who played Dexter Morgan’s “love interest” Rita through the first four seasons. We put this in quotes mostly because so much of this relationship was a cover for him to hide the truth about himself — she allowed him to look normal while he continued to be a serial killer behind the scenes.

In an interview with TVLine, Benz makes it clear that you won’t be seeing a cameo from her on the upcoming limited-series revival premiering this fall, and the rationale for it makes sense — beyond just the fact that the Trinity Killer murdered her:

“I think Dexter has moved way past Rita. It doesn’t make sense for her to be on his mind as a ghost because she was only his cover. He didn’t internalize her, so there are no plans for Rita to show up. I would obviously do it in a heartbeat if they asked. But I’ve always said Rita shouldn’t make an appearance in his head because she didn’t know the real him. She didn’t know the Dark Passenger.”

We know already that Dexter’s late father Harry has shown up in his head on a number of occasions, and we continue to hope that this will be the case moving forward. We’re also crossing our fingers for Jennifer Carpenter to take on a similar role to Harry following the death of Deb in the (much-maligned) original series finale. It would make sense for Dexter’s sister to be some sort of conscience in his head.

As for some surviving former cast members, we’ll have to wait and see if they turn up. After all, the new season is set far away from Miami, where Dexter lived for the entirely of the original show’s run.

