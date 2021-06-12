The Flash season 7 episode 15 spoilers: An army of Godspeeds?







There’s been a lot of hype about Godspeed returning in The Flash season 7 for quite some time. We’ve seen a variation of the character before, but not in the form we’ll be eventually seeing him here.

Before we can narrow things down to the true Godspeed, though, apparently Barry and Iris are going to have to take on a full army of them! That’s at least some of what we’re getting based on early details surrounding episode 15 (airing on June 29), which you can read more about below:

CHILLBLAINE IS RELEASED FROM PRISON – When an army of Godspeeds attack Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) must put their family plans on hold and focus on the latest threat to their home. Meanwhile, Chillblaine (guest star John Cor) is released from prison and claims to be reformed but Frost (Danielle Panabaker) has her doubts. Geoff Shotz directed the episode with story by Jason V. Gilbert and teleplay by Thomas Pound (#715). Original airdate 6/29/2021

Is the Chillblaine story going to be a good one for Caitlin/Frost? More than likely yes, but we have to admit that most of our focus is geared towards Godspeed. This is just a villain we’ve been wanting more attention spent on for a good while, especially since he’s the most fearsome speedster Barry has faced since Savitar. (We’re not including the various appearances by Reverse Flash — we’ve already dealt with him!) The question that we do wonder is whether the writers have given them enough time to do this villain justice — as much as we understand the benefit of smaller arcs, it does short-change you on getting to spend more time with iconic characters who deserve proper attention.

Then again, we suppose it’s also possible that parts of this story could be around in season 9…

