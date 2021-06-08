The Flash season 7 episode 13 spoilers: Is Cecile okay?







Next week’s The Flash season 7 episode 13 is going to be important for a multitude of different reasons. Take, for starters, that it is the first episode without Carlos Valdes as a series regular. It’s also one where Chester will have to step up to the plate, and also one of the most difficult and personal stories of the season for Cecile. We’ll learn more about her past, but also see her do whatever she can to conquer some of her demons.

This upcoming episode is entitled “Masquerade” and if you do want to get a few more details about it, we suggest that you see the full The Flash season 7 episode 13 synopsis below:

CECILE IS TRAPPED – Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) is forced to confront her past in order to break free from a psychic prison. Meanwhile, Chester (Brandon McKnight) takes over for Cisco but makes a mistake that puts Barry (Grant Gustin) in serious danger. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) investigates Kristen Kramer’s old military ties and discovers an unsettling truth. Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Christina M. Walker (#713). Original airdate 6/15/2021.

In case you are missing Cisco, Valdes already confirmed that he will be back at the end of the season. Meanwhile, it’s also been confirmed that Tom Cavanagh will make at least one more appearance as well as some iteration of Wells. This is a show that has a lot going on through the remainder of this season, whether it be incredibly-dangerous foes or the presence of Bart Allen, who will be coming up for an especially iconic episode later this season.

In focusing in on just next week’s episode, though, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that Cecile ends up being okay.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Flash right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Flash season 7 episode 13?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to also stick around to score some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







