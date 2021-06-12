Big Brother 23: When could we learn more on potential twists?







While there may not be that much known about Big Brother 23 at present, it goes without saying that there will be twists. There almost always is with this show!

Now, this brings us to the next important question: When will we learn more about them this time? How much is CBS going to hype them up in advance?

We know that it can be frustrating at times to be forced to wait for more information on this show, but that is precisely what the network is going to do. If you’re new to the Big Brother world, what happens is that most of the promotion for the new season is crammed into the last couple of weeks leading to the premiere. Odds are, the same thing is going to happen here. They won’t announce any potential twists, most likely, until the cast for this season is in sequester. Why? They don’t want anyone to get a leg up by doing research or planning in advance. It’s to the producers’ advantage that they surprise the houseguests when they go into the house — which will be shown live this year.

If CBS decides to share information on this season’s twist (which is not always a given), they will likely do so at around the time of the cast reveal — which could be a little over a week before the premiere. It could come in a few different forms: A full-on reveal, a small tease, or simply a notice that we’ll all find out on premiere night. While there are a lot of classic twists with this show like duos, coaches, Battle of the Block, America’s Player, and more, we feel like producers will try to come up with something new. This show often does, even if they aren’t always all that successful. (Do we need to revisit BB Takeover, anyone?)

