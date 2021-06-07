Big Brother 23 cast reveal: When could it happen?







The premiere of Big Brother 23 is coming in just over a month on July 7 — there’s a LOT to look forward to! It’s one of our favorite summer TV traditions, and sometimes, the pre-season can be fun in its own right as you get to know the new players and make predictions.

Of course, it’s always nice to know when you’re going to have a chance to meet some of these people.

Of course, it's always nice to know when you're going to have a chance to meet some of these people.

Typically, the Big Brother cast reveal is a little over a week before the show premieres on CBS. This is often tied into when the game actually starts behind the scenes; typically when the live feeds start, the game is several days in and we’re playing catch-up. There’s usually all sorts of stuff that goes alongside said cast reveal, whether it be bios or videos spotlighting some of the players.

If you were going by patterns of the past, we’d tell you to expect a cast release of around June 29 / June 30. However, here’s where things get complicated. Like with last year’s Big Brother All-Stars, there is a live move-in this year. The cast is not entering the house in advance! With that in mind, CBS could theoretically withhold the entire group until the night of the premiere … but we don’t think they will do that.

Instead, it’s our feeling that before the July 4 holiday, the cast will come out so viewers can start to get excited. This is different than All-Stars, where the concept alone will be enough to convince viewers to watch. The only danger with doing this is that CBS has to hope no one drops out at the last-minute … but that’s just something you’ll have to live with if it happens.





