America’s Got Talent season 16: When do the live shows begin?







Right now we’re still in the audition phase of America’s Got Talent season 16, but don’t you want to know about the live shows in advance? We certainly can’t blame you! This is a big part of the competition, and it’s also when you’re going to have a chance to see some of these Golden Buzzer acts like Nightbirde again.

Rest assured, there are some live shows happening later this year, and there’s even going to be a studio audience for them! With that being said, you’ll have to wait a while due to the Olympics. According to the official ticketing page, the show will be going live starting on Tuesday, August 10 and will have episodes every Tuesday and Wednesday through the end of the season. That means format-wise, the results show will still be there and the hope will be that AGT is a big summer event like no other.

Now that we’ve spelled that out, let’s talk about how production is making the live audience happen. (If you didn’t know, the audiences in the audition rounds are added in via post-production.) Production is requiring any attendees wear masks, and also have proof of vaccination that will be at least two weeks before a given taping. They are still prioritizing safety, while at the same time working to allow for a more familiar atmosphere than they’ve had in some time. A show like America’s Got Talent really embraces a big audience — it adds to the energy of the room, and creates more of the live-TV environment that makes people want to watch. Technically, almost anything can happen when you’re live.

Remember that for Tuesday’s all-new episode, some pre-Olympics competition is bumping the show to a later time in 10:00 p.m. Eastern. Prepare accordingly!

