Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, June 26, 2021?







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We know that the demand for new episodes is going to be there, especially during the summer! Just think about it in this sense: There are so many fantastic headlines out there that deserve a parody, but unfortunately, nobody is around to do that.

Now comes a reminder of the bad news: SNL won’t be back to spoof anything for a good while. Once again the show remains in hiatus and, at least for now, there is no confirmed date as to when it will be back. The only thing that we can say for sure is that there will be new episodes this fall and more than likely, we’ll have further details as we inch a little bit closer to that. We suspect that the timeline will go a little something like this.

Early summer – There’s a chance that we could get official word on the premiere date — no host as of yet, but at this point we’ll take anything that NBC chooses to hand over.

Mid summer – This is when we could probably learn more about who is leaving the show among the established cast. Some performers could be in negotiations for a chunk of the summer to return. We’re concerned about Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, and Pete Davidson. For now, we’re reasonably confident that Kenan Thompson, the longest-tenured cast member ever, will be sticking around.

Early September – This is likely when some news will start to surface on new featured players, cast promotions, and maybe even the first host. It’s better for SNL to make as many separate announcements as possible; why not try to keep the show in the press leading to the premiere?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live moving forward

What do you want to see through the rest of Saturday Night Live this season?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you check that out, remember to stick around to get some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







