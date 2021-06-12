Manifest season 4: Did season 3 finale ratings help, hurt renewal odds?







We’re almost two days removed now from the Manifest season 3 finale airing and yet, the jury’s still out on a season 4. Will it happen? The ball is first and foremost in NBC’s court and if they choose to cancel it, we could look more at other suitors.

For now, though, we strictly want to view the show through NBC’s lens as we try to gauge what the future holds. We’ve gone over already that the sci-fi drama posts better overall ratings than some of their other bubble shows like Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (which has already been canceled) or Good Girls (which is still TBD). The second hour of its finale, however, did post the show’s lowest viewership of the season with just under 2.6 million people checking it out live.

Are there some major caveats here? Absolutely, given that the finale aired in mid-June, not a time when TV programs fare altogether well. It also did not have much in the way of new programming around it. We think that NBC will take these things into consideration, alongside the show’s typically-strong DVR ratings. With the first two seasons of Manifest recently arriving on Netflix, we also think this has to be a factor for both the network and studio Warner Bros. TV. If the show can find a viewership over at that platform, there will be a bigger case for renewal than ever. We’ve seen before with All American and even Breaking Bad shows gain in popularity away from the original network that airs them.

For now, we remain cautiously optimistic that a Manifest season 4 will happen somewhere, even if it’s not NBC. It just feels like there’s a loyal enough audience out there for it; also, it would be absolutely terrible for the series to end with some of its most-recent cliffhangers. No one could be happy with that! After this long of a journey, it feels like we as viewers deserve a satisfying ending … even if the network itself doesn’t care that much about what viewers deserve.

In the end, we don’t think the finale ratings are helping or hurting anything with the show’s future — they are just a part of an already-established equation.

