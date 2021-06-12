Outlander season 6: New Caitriona Balfe, Lauren Lyle BTS fun







We know that the wait for Outlander season 6 is a pretty long one — luckily, the folks from Starz are here to help!

Just like they’ve done on a number of occasions in the past, the network is releasing a trove of behind-the-scenes content in order to make the wait a little bit easier. Take, for example, a behind-the-scenes video featuring Lauren Lyle (Marsali) and Cesar Domboy (Fergus) that you can see in its entirety below, per the show’s Instagram. You learn a lot about the two through this — and also how well the two actually know each other!

At this point, we really can’t be surprised about any of this. Remember that these two actors have been around each other since season 3, and with the way that Outlander films, often you spend a lot of time out on location with very few people to talk to. This is one of many reasons why the cast and crew are such a tight-knit supportive bunch. They know when to get to work, but also when to let loose and have a little bit of fun. It’s a nice balancing act and we’re happy that we get to see so much of the fun side.

Meanwhile, you can also check out a new BTS photo below featuring Caitriona Balfe (Claire) and Sophie Skelton (Brianna). What does this one represent? To us, it’s really so simple as how much the show takes safety seriously behind the scenes. Production on the season is now complete, but over the past few months we saw them adhere to strict safety precautions, including mask-wearing and regular testing. It took a village to make this show successful this year more than any other; everyone had to stick with the program to ensure that there were no lengthy, frustrating delays in production.

Outlander season 6 should premiere at some point in 2022.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Outlander season 6?

When your smiles are contagious even through masks… #Outlander pic.twitter.com/nfajFfJxpw — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) June 10, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outlander (@outlander_starz)

