Good Witch season 7 episode 5 spoilers: An ominous name?







If you find yourself excited to see Good Witch season 7 episode 5, know that it’s right around the corner! This episode is going to be one full of thrills and adventure — and also an opportunity to learn more about Joy’s father!

As you could see in both the promo and sneak peek below, there is going to be a sudden urgency in order to locate him. What’s it tied to? An amulet, one that is physically present in some of Joy’s dreams. Is there some protection that can be granted by it? There are a number of things that Cassie, Abigail, and Joy collectively need to figure out here … but it may also take finding Joy’s dad in order to get these answers. It remains to be seen if that can be done over the course of a single episode, but there’s a lot to dive into here. One of the things that is great about Joy’s presence is that it opens up new corners of the mythology and allows us all a chance to explore some avenues we haven’t had a chance to yet.

Oh, and we should also mention that some ominous writing is going to give Martha a practical heart attack. Protect her at all costs! We think that this could be at least one of the side plots incorporated into this episode (entitled “The Kite”).

One more tease we’ll present at this given moment — if you are a Joy and Zoey fan, there is some big stuff coming for you! It may not happen fully within this episode, but rest assured some more stories will be told here after the fact. There is still a lot of this season still to come your way…

What do you most want to see when it comes to Good Witch season 7 episode 5?

Be sure to share more of your thoughts and theories on the subject below! Once you do just that, remember to come back around to get some further news on the series.

