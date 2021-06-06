Good Witch season 7 episode 5 spoilers: The search for Joy’s father







Want to know what’s coming up on Good Witch season 7 episode 5 when it airs next week? “The Kite” seems to be a story that unifies many of our main characters. Not only that, but it’s offering up a chance to dive deep into Joy’s past.

The goal for this story is simple: Finding Phillip. The synopsis for Good Witch season 7 episode 5 makes that abundantly clear: “Joy’s dream sends the three Merriwicks on a search for Phillip Harper, Joy’s father.”

Joy’s dreams have been a major part of the season so far, and it only makes sense that they would prompt these three on a search to find him. As for whether or not they uncover what they’re hoping for, that very-much remains to be seen. We could easily see this being a story that lasts multiple episodes, and one that impacts every character in their own way. This isn’t just a Joy story, and that is an important element of this to remember throughout. (We’re glad to see Kat Barrell’s character get such great material, though!)

Hopefully, we’re going to see Good Witch continue to find some interesting twists and turns throughout the remainder of this season. Also, we hope that viewers continue to watch! Hallmark is being super-cryptic with how much they are willing to share in advance of some of these episodes, so we have to think that they are trying to keep a few different things hush-hush leading up to them airing. Also, watching live is the best way to help out the show — we haven’t heard anything official on a season 8 as of yet, and we’d like to see it be back for at least a little while longer. It’s a Hallmark staple!

