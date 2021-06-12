The Chi season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Emmett, Tiff’s boundaries







The Chi season 4 episode 4 is set to arrive on Showtime in just a matter of hours — and it goes without saying some big stuff lies ahead. There are a lot of situations from last week the writers can dive more into — some of them could be unexpected, some of them are topical, and one of them could especially shatter your heart. With the latter, we’re talking about Jada’s cancer battle — we want to see her be okay, but there is no guarantee that she’ll make it through this in one piece.

To better set the stage for what is coming up next, we suggest that you check out the full The Chi season 4 episode 4 synopsis:

Jake, Jemma and Kevin organise an on-campus protest; Emmett and Tiff set new boundaries for their relationship; Imani schemes to break a girl out of the 63rd St. Mob’s trap house; Nina is suspicious of Dre; Jada gives Emmett some unexpected news.

The storyline when it comes to Emmett and Tiff is explored further in the sneak peek over here. If you recall, at the end of this past episode Tiff made it clear that she wanted an open marriage. Because of this, Emmett’s going to take it upon himself to pursue anyone and everyone he wants, only for Tiff to make it clear that certain people are off-limits. Who else thinks that this is going to get extremely messy before it all ends? We have a feeling that some more unexpected wrinkles are going to present themselves.

What we do hope is that both of these characters see what’s going on around them and they realize that they need each other; this cycle that they’re in is just going to lead to more pain; their better option instead is finding a way to lead with love.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Chi right now

What do you want to see when it comes to The Chi season 4 episode 4?

Be sure to give us your early thoughts and theories on the subject below! After you do just that, be sure to come back around for some other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







