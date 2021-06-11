Flack season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Amazon? The latest







Following the launch of season 2 today, is there any chance that a Flack season 3 could happen on Amazon? Or, is it inevitable that this will be the end of the road for the Anna Paquin series?

We should start things off here by noting that this situation is complicated — more complicated, perhaps, than the vast majority of other shows out there. Originally, the British series aired over on Pop TV, but they moved away from it. (In general, that network has shifted from scripted programming.) Amazon then picked up the first two seasons, and that leaves us in a spot where the future is rather ambiguous.

According to a report from Deadline, Amazon does have the right to consider a season 3 based on how the show performs there. With that in mind, we strongly advise you to watch season 2 the whole way through! The more views that the streaming service has of the entire season, the more likely that they will pick it up for more after the fact. We do think there has been a solid marketing push behind the show — which is kind of ironic, given that PR is one of the big focuses of Flack in general. They may want to bring the show back, but they’ll probably wait at least several weeks to gauge performance and go from there.

If the show is renewed for a season 3, our hope would be that it would air in 2022. It does have a few things going for it, whether it be a unique premise and perspective to a star in Paquin who is familiar with all sorts of audiences. She’s got an eclectic mix of credits at this point in her career, whether it be supernatural stuff like True Blood or more grounded drama like the final season of The Affair. That’s without even mentioning the X-Men franchise…

