Magnum PI season 4 episode count: How many can you expect?







At this point, we are firmly entrenched in a Magnum PI hiatus as we await season 4 airing this fall. Production has yet to kick off, and there aren’t too many finer details out there about the story to come — save for that Perdita Weeks will be back as Higgins. You don’t have to worry about her trip with Ethan becoming a permanent one!

Today, we can at least give you another piece of information courtesy of the show’s official writers room: The episode count. In a post on Twitter, they make it clear that they will have a full slate of episodes to work with this time, and that can mean anything from 18 to 22 42-minute installments (sans commercials). That’s a lot of room for them to work, and we more than anticipate a lot of fun stuff thrown in there.

It goes without saying that it’s our personal hope that 22 installments are produced — with more and more people getting vaccinated, it’s less likely that we will experience the same filming delays as we’ve seen in the past. Yet, there are still questions about scheduling and a whole lot more that are considered when devising an episode count — it could be some time before a specific number is official for the show.

What we do know is that season 4 is currently slated to air in the slate timeslot Friday nights at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. The one difference is what is coming on before it. For the first few weeks, Magnum PI will be coming on after new episodes of SWAT. Following that, however, the 8:00 p.m. slot will be held by a to-be-announced reality show. We hope it will serve as a decent lead-in — that’s right, we’re already thinking about the path to a season 5 before a season 4 premieres! After MacGyver was canceled earlier this year, you have to start hoping for good ratings early. Be sure to get your friends hooked during the hiatus! It can’t hurt…

It will be a full season, which means anywhere from 18 to 22 eps. https://t.co/9GBf57Ljbb — Magnum P.I. Writers (@MagnumWriters) June 11, 2021

