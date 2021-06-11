





As we prepare for Blue Bloods season 12, why don’t we discuss it in terms of romance? Sure, this show doesn’t revolve around matters of the heart, but it dabbles! There’s always something great about seeing characters get pushed out of their comfort zone, and that is precisely what we often get with relationships.

Now that we’ve said that, let’s put the magnifying glass on Tom Selleck and his character of Frank. We’ve seen this character have flirtations here and there; at times, it’s even felt like there was potential for something greater! Yet, some of that was years ago and as of late, Frank’s mostly been in that role of Commissioner, father, friend, and then also son. There hasn’t been either time or interest in developing a romance here between him and another character, but we still think that something interesting could come from it if the show moved in such a direction.

For starters, you don’t often see many TV love stories with older actors at the center of them — it ‘s a nice reminder to viewers that it’s never too late to find someone. Also, we more than believe that Frank’s late wife Mary would want him to be happy. It’d also break up the norm where you know what you’re getting from Frank week in and week out.

So why don’t the writers consider a story like this, as exciting as it could be? Much of it may come down to changing the rhythm of the show that they currently have. Frank only gets so much time per episode, and a lot of it is spent with him doing police duties. If that same time is suddenly given to a love interest, the professional part of his story is gone. We think it’s possible to balance out the two, but it’d take the right balance and the right potential partner for him.

We know (at least for now) that the producers don’t seem too interested in pursuing Danny and Baez as a couple. If that is the case, we do hope that they look somewhere else. There’s a lot of fun that could come with a Frank relationship; even if it doesn’t happen during season 12, it could be a wonderful thing to pursue before the series ends.

Do you think we’ll see a new Frank Reagan love interest in Blue Bloods season 12?

