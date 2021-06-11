





Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? If you find yourself wondering about that (and understandably so), we’ve got more info within this piece!

Unfortunately, it’s not necessarily news you’re going to be thrilled to have. After the show delivered some bombshells in episode 20 and teased more coming up, it’s decided to go on a brief, one-week hiatus. It will be back next week at a special day and time — Wednesday, June 16 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern. This will be the timeslot both for this episode (entitled “Nachalo”) and also the finale (“Konets”) set for June 23. It’s an interesting choice to move time periods for just two episodes, but perhaps NBC thinks they can get better ratings for them in this spot.

If you want to preview episode 21 now in video form, check out our latest theory discussion below! After you do that, remember to also subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we’ll have a review for this episode there after it airs, as well.

If you haven’t heard much about these two episodes, we should note first that the titles loosely translate to “The Beginning” and “The End” — it’s a sign that the writers are legitimately getting closer to resolving the mystery long at the heart of this show. Given that there is still a season 9 coming, we have to imagine that something will be left over…

Meanwhile, the synopses at least offer a few clues as to what is coming…

Season 8 episode 21, “Nachalo” – 06/16/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : When Reddington takes Liz to the mysterious epicenter of his empire, their shared past reveals itself and long buried secrets are divulged. TV-14

Season 8 episode 22 (finale), “Konets” – 06/23/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Reddington makes a disturbing request to Liz in exchange for the truth about his identity. TV-14

The latter synopsis is what makes us raise an eyebrow — given everything that we’ve seen on this show already, something has to be really crazy to be labeled as “disturbing.”

What do you want to see on The Blacklist season 8 moving forward?

