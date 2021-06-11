The Blacklist season 8 episode 21 photo: Lotte Verbeek back as Katarina







As you wait for The Blacklist season 8 episode 21 on NBC this Wednesday, there’s one more thing to be excited for. After all, Lotte Verbeek is coming back at Katarina!

It’s been a little while at this point since we saw the Outlander actress back on the show — the last time of note it happened was back near the start of the season, when Dom saw her speaking to him shortly before his death. (In reality, it was the older version of Katarina who was talking to him.)

The image above of Katarina is one of a select few that NBC has released of this super-secretive episode. It’s clear that she is tied to the central mystery of the show — one that Raymond Reddington has protected since the very start of the series. At first, it seemed as though Katarina died at Cape May; yet, we learned later that this wasn’t the case. She was involved in the “creation” of Reddington the criminal, and James Spader’s has claimed that his entire thirty-year project was done with her blessing.

Here’s the question we’re left to wonder: Did Katarina really get killed earlier this season? Last week, Reddington claimed that she was “never killed” and that’s led to us believing that the woman we saw out in public was some sort of imposter. It’d certainly be a way to further protect the character, as crazy as it is to imagine someone willingly deciding that they’d like to impersonate Katarina.

We’d love it if the real Katarina is somehow in the bunker — heck, we’d love it if Verbeek was playing an aged-up version. She’s fantastic in the role!

