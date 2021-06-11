She-Hulk spoilers: The Good Place alum to play villain Titania!







She-Hulk may very well be one of the greatest Marvel – Disney+ collaborations yet. How can it not be with Tatiana Maslany! We were excited enough about this show coming out, and that was before having some of the following news to pass along.

According to a new report from Variety, former The Good Place star Jameela Jamil is going to appear across the series as Titania, a major She-Hulk adversary in the comics. The character in the source material follows a fairly familiar arc: A meek, quiet person who eventually is granted powers that turns them into the total opposite. From here, they become a major force to be reckoned with. This is of course an oversimplification, but it could be the sort of arc we get on the show itself.

This should be a fun change-of-pace for Jamil, mostly since it represents an opportunity to play a totally different character! While Tahani on The Good Place acted confident and self-assured, she often used it as a mask — also, she wouldn’t hurt a fly. (Her superpower was gossiping about people behind their backs.)

In addition to starring the Orphan Black alum Maslany as the title character, She-Hulk is also going to feature some sort of appearance from Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner a.k.a. The Hulk himself. Meanwhile, Tim Roth will also reprise his role as Abomination, which he played all the way back in The Incredible Hulk — the early days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There is no premiere date as of yet for She-Hulk — odds are, you will be waiting for a while in order to see it! Let’s just hope that it lives up to some of the expectations we’ve got from both the source material and the Disney+ slate of Marvel shows that are already out there.

