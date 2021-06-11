Legacies season 3 episode 15 spoilers: ‘A New Hope’ is upon us!







Legacies season 3 episode 15 is important for many reasons, but the biggest is where it stands in the season! “A New Hope” is the second-to-last installment this summer, so you better believe that there will be some carryover between this and the upcoming finale. Hope has a lot to emotionally resolve — think in terms of some precarious situations, plus also what transpired in her relationship with Landon.

However, it’s clear she won’t have that much time to process any of what she’s gone through– after all, this particular episode is going to throw her, Josie, and Lizzie into uncharted waters! Will it be fun to see the three of them working together exclusively? Sure, but we’re not sure that “fun” is the word that any of them would use to describe it.

To get a few more details now on what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full Legacies season 3 episode 15 synopsis below:

HALLUCINATIONS – Stuck in a hallucination, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) are forced to find their way out of a sci-fi nightmare. Elsewhere, Alaric (Matthew Davis) sends MG (Quincy Fouse), Kaleb (Chris Lee) and Jed (Ben Levin) on a team building mission. Leo Howard also stars. Brett Matthews directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Thomas Brandon (#315). Original airdate 6/17/2021.

The episode’s title here is both a reference to Star Wars and also a clue to the sort of content you’re going to see throughout. Beyond just that, we’d wager that it’s also a sign of how Hope may be viewing herself. In the wake of all that has happened to her, she could be striving to uncover some new version of herself that she hasn’t found before. Just because you have supernatural abilities doesn’t mean you are any less human, or have zero desire to grow and change.

