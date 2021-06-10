This Is Us season 6 spoilers: Mandy Moore on ‘challenging’ story ahead







As many of you likely know at this point, This Is Us season 6 is going to be the final season on NBC. It’s also likely to be incredibly emotional given everything we’ve been teased so far. Take, for example, the fact that Rebecca ends up presumably on her deathbed, that Kate and Toby get divorced, and that we still don’t know for sure who Kevin ends up with romantically.

There are only eighteen episodes left to wrap up this epic story, and you better believe that things are going to be emotional. If you want more evidence, why not go ahead and turn to series star Mandy Moore?

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, the actress behind Rebecca Pearson made it very clear that we’re going to have an emotional journey with her character coming — as a matter of fact, she’s had discussions with creator Dan Fogelman about it already:

“I’m getting ready for what Dan has told me is going to be a really challenging year … I’m going to have to save all my tears, calibrate all my adrenals, get myself into a stable place before all of that gets wrecked and ruined!”

What are some of the priorities in particular for Rebecca? We need to see more of her character’s decline, however sad it may be. Meanwhile, it’s also important to see more of how her relationship with Miguel unfolds and whether or not he’s still alive in the future timeline. Meanwhile, how much more does she bond with Nicky? We know that he is there at her bedside.

This Is Us season 6 will premiere on NBC in 2022. For some more news about it, be sure to visit the link here.

What do you think is going to happen with Rebecca over the course of This Is Us season 6?

