Manifest season 4: Is it renewed, canceled over at NBC? The latest







As we think about tonight’s finale, it makes sense to wonder about a Manifest season 4. Is it happening, whether it be at NBC or somewhere else? There’s been a lot of discussion of the subject over the past month.

Unfortunately, none of this discussion has led to any tangible results. No one has confirmed as of this writing that a Manifest season 4 will happen, even if we remain cautiously optimistic that some news will surface before too long. Some of the reason for the delay likely has to do with the show airing so late in the schedule. The other part of it has to do with negotiations involving Warner Bros. TV and NBC.

We know that the network has been slow to decide on a number of their midseason series — they recently canceled Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist after two seasons and the future is still unclear when it comes to Good Girls. We know that Manifest generates higher ratings than either one of those shows, but will that be enough to offset the show’s cost and make it a worthwhile investment?

For now, the hope is that Manifest just stays where it is, but if it doesn’t get renewed at the network, that some other options come into play. NBC has their own Peacock streaming service and there are episodes available on Hulu. Another intriguing possibility could be HBO Max, which shares the same parent company with Warner Bros. TV. The first two seasons have also just arrived on Netflix!

Given that filming for season 4 would likely take place later this year, it feels like a decision is coming sooner rather than later — if there’s an enormous cliffhanger at the end of the finale, that could lead to even more pressure on the powers-that-be to figure this out!

