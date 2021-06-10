





Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? Last week’s new episode set the course for a lot of exciting stories moving forward. Take, for example, the idea of Carisi and Rollins together romantically after that kiss, or seeing if that moment for Benson and Stabler in the closing seconds of the finale turns into something more.

Unfortunately, you’ll be waiting for a good while to see what’s next. Last week marked the end of season 22 — the show is typically off for all of June in general, but plans were changed slightly due to filming delays and the global health crisis. Now, the start of the summer hiatus officially begins. We know that NBC has ordered a season 23 AND season 24, so you don’t have to worry about the future. Instead, you’re left to wonder more about what said future will look like.

Filming for SVU season 23 should begin later this summer in New York City, with the objective being for it to premiere at some point in the fall. (Think either September or October, closer to when the show usually comes back.) With vaccine availability being what it is, we imagine that production will look and feel at least more similar to normal, even if it’s not all the way there.

The idea of Rollins and Carisi being together feels like the biggest creative change we’ll have in the upcoming season — provided, of course, that they follow up on that kiss with something more. Many of the other possibilities are hypothetical, including the idea of more Organized Crime crossovers. There is also a chance that SVU will cross paths with new series Law & Order: For the Defense, though viewer excitement for that will probably depend mostly on who is in the cast. Will they be all-new characters? In the past, we’ve lobbied for producers to bring in Raul Esparza, who returned to the SVU world recently as the always-excellent Rafael Barba. We just ask that if there are crossovers that it doesn’t turn into a Station 19 – Grey’s Anatomy situation where if you don’t watch one show then you miss out on the other.

Expect a formal premiere-date announcement on SVU and the rest of the NBC fall schedule this summer.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Law & Order: SVU season 23?

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Law & Order: SVU season 23?

