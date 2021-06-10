Starstruck season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at HBO Max?







Following today’s big premiere, what can you expect in terms of a Starstruck season 2 over at HBO Max? Is the show going to be renewed? Within this article, we’ve got a few different things worth breaking down.

Let’s start things off with this: The streaming service is wasting no time cementing the future of the British series from creator and writer Rose Matafeo — this morning, a season 2 was officially confirmed. In a statement, here is what Jeniffer Kim, Senior Vice President of International Originals at HBO Max, had to say:

“Rose is an exciting talent whose international stardom is on the rise. Working with Rose and the team at Avalon has been amazing and so we had to keep it going. We can’t wait for audiences to see this hilarious and quirky love story.”

Meanwhile, Matafeo herself added the following:

“I’m thrilled that Starstruck will be returning for a second series in the US on HBO Max. I hope American audiences like my accent as much as I like speaking in it.”

In giving the show an early renewal, what HBO Max is doing is banking on the idea that audiences are going to love the concept behind the show and will flock to it over time. It’s also a recognition on their part that they need to build up viewer loyalty. While HBO is an established brand, HBO Max itself still has to work to do. One of the worst things that any network or streaming service can do is establish a reputation for canceling shows too early.

When could season 2 premiere?

Nothing is 100% official as of yet, but we’d suspect that the streaming service would want new episodes available in 2022. If you wait too long between seasons (especially with a new property), there’s a chance viewers forget about you and move on. Of course, there are a number of different factors that go into determining a date — we’ll have to wait and see here.

What do you want to see when it comes to a Starstruck season 2 at HBO Max?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: HBO Max.)

