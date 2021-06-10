





Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Is there more story from the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital to look forward to?

Well, the answer to the aforementioned question is “yes” … but you’re not exactly getting it tonight. Last week was the season 17 finale and with that in mind, we’re going to be waiting a rather-long time to see what’s coming up next. How long? Think in terms of late September, at the earliest. This is when the medical drama tends to come back on seasons that are not impacted by the global health crisis. Fingers crossed that we’ll be able to see a more familiar premiere schedule later this fall.

There hasn’t been too much public news out there yet about when Grey’s Anatomy season 18 will start filming, but odds are we’ll hear more about that in July or August. The same goes for some of what the story could hold in the early going. There were actually some happy endings for a lot of characters at the end of the season — really, the biggest cliffhanger was Link getting his proposal rejected by Amelia. It felt like the end of season 17 was written as a possible series finale, just in case the show didn’t come back. Luckily, it is going to be back for more, but it’s too early to tell precisely what the future will hold for Meredith or anyone else.

With this in mind, it’s also still a little early to tell if season 18 is going to be the final one for Ellen Pompeo and the rest of the cast. Personally, we’d love to see the show back for a season 20 — isn’t it nice to conclude on a solid number like that?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 18?

